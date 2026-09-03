If you're looking to buy Saudi Pro League tickets for the 2026/27 season, you can use the links below to secure tickets and packages.

Full fixture list for upcoming Matchweeks 5-6 (Sep 3 - Sep 9, 2026)

Here's every fixture currently scheduled across the upcoming 2 matchweeks of the season, covering all 18 clubs.

Note also that Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli occasionally host matches at the older Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah alongside their primary home, Alinma Stadium, so don't be surprised to see both venues listed for the same club.

We'll keep adding further matchweeks as the SPL confirms kick-off times closer to each round.

Matchweek 5

Date Game Time AST(GMT +3hr) Venue Tickets Thu Sep 3, 2026 Al Fayha vs Al Kholood 8.55pm Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium Tickets Thu Sep 3, 2026 Neom SC vs Al Khaleej 9.30pm King Khalid Sports City Tickets Thu Sep 3, 2026 Diriyah Club vs Al Qadsiah 11.00pm Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium Tickets Fri Sep 4, 2026 Abha vs Al Ettifaq 9.00pm Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium Tickets Fri Sep 4, 2026 Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh 11.00pm Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium Tickets Fri Sep 4, 2026 Al Shabab vs Al Hilal 11.00pm SHG Arena Tickets Sat Sep 5, 2026 Al Faisaly vs Al Hazem 8.50pm Al Majma'a Sport City Stadium Tickets Sat Sep 5, 2026 Al Taawoun vs Al Fateh 8.55pm Al Taawoun Club Stadium Tickets Sat Sep 5, 2026 Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr 11.00pm Alinma Stadium Tickets

Matchweek 6

Date Game Time AST(GMT +3hr) Venue Tickets Mon Sep 7, 2026 Al Khaleej vs Al Riyadh 8.30pm Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium Tickets Mon Sep 7, 2026 Al Hilal vs Neom SC 11.00pm Kingdom Arena Tickets Tue Sep 8, 2026 Al Ettifaq vs Al Faisaly 8.30pm Al Ettifaq Club Stadium Tickets Tue Sep 8, 2026 Al Hazem vs Al Taawoun 8.55pm Al Hazem Club Stadium Tickets Tue Sep 8, 2026 Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha 11.00pm Alinma Stadium Tickets Tue Sep 8, 2026 Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli 11.00pm Mohammed Tickets Wed Sep 9, 2026 Al Kholood vs Al Shabab 8.55pm Al Hazem Club Stadium Tickets Wed Sep 9, 2026 Al Fateh vs Diriyah Club 11.00pm Maydan Tamweel Al Oula Tickets Wed Sep 9, 2026 Al Nassr vs Abha 11.00pm Al-Awwal Park Tickets

How to buy Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

In addition, if you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider the secondary retailer StubHub, with tickets from SAR17.

How much are Saudi Pro League tickets?

You can usually pick up a basic Saudi Pro League match ticket for SAR50-100, making attending affordable for solo travellers, groups of fans or football-obsessed families.

Notable events, particularly with renowned football teams like Al Hilal FC or Al Nassr FC, cost more though, especially in prime viewing areas.

There is also a secondary option for purchasing Saudi Pro League tickets in StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to the date, with tickets from SAR17.

What to know about the Saudi Pro League 2026/27?

The Saudi Pro League may have been created in 2007, but its roots originate from the 1950s and His Majesty's League competition. Nine different clubs have reigned supreme as Saudi champions if you go right back to those early days. However, since the top-tier division rebranded to the Saudi Pro League, three sides have dominated. Fifteen of the 18 titles since 2007 have gone to Al-Hilal (8), Al-Nassr (4) and Al-Ittihad (3), with Al-Nassr ending a seven-year wait to reclaim the crown at the end of the 2025/26 season under Jorge Jesus. Ange Postecoglou has since taken charge for the 2026/27 title defence.

Success inevitably leads to popularity and therefore it's no surprise that those three clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr (along with Al-Ahli) have the highest attendances in the league. In fact, they account for over 60% of the total Saudi Pro League annual attendance. Those clubs have also tended to attract the majority of the foreign stars who ply their trade in the Middle East.

The 2022 purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo is SPL's stand-out signing of all-time. Al-Nassr were in dreamland, especially as CR7 had previously turned down a move to local neighbours and arch-rivals, Al Hilal. Ronaldo's arrival revolutionised Saudi Arabian football as a whole and set the stage for numerous top-level European league players to join the Saudi Pro League.

With four of the current Saudi Pro League sides based in Riyadh (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh), a sport-lover's trip to the Saudi capital often means taking in a Pro League match during their vacation. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neymar, Jhon Duran and Darwin Nunez having played (or still playing) for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, it's no surprise that demand for tickets is high whenever those clubs are in action.

Clubs from Riyadh may have dominated the Saudi game in the past, but Al Ittihad from the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah have defiantly held their own down the years and are one of the biggest football clubs in the country and in Asia as a whole. Numerous football fans would love to see them in live action, especially when they have a glittering line-up that includes Karim Benzema, Moussa Diaby and Fabinho.

The 2026/27 season also carries extra significance for Saudi football as a whole, with the league taking an extended mid-season break from December 24, 2026 to February 7, 2027 to allow Saudi Arabia to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.