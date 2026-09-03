Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Pro League 2026/27 tickets Getty Images
Rob Norcup

How to buy Saudi Pro League 2026/27 tickets: Prices, fixtures, teams & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Hilal

If you're looking to buy Saudi Pro League tickets for the 2026/27 season, you can use the links below to secure tickets and packages.

Saudi Pro League Tickets Buy Now

Full fixture list for upcoming Matchweeks 5-6 (Sep 3 - Sep 9, 2026)

Here's every fixture currently scheduled across the upcoming 2 matchweeks of the season, covering all 18 clubs.

Note also that Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli occasionally host matches at the older Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah alongside their primary home, Alinma Stadium, so don't be surprised to see both venues listed for the same club.

We'll keep adding further matchweeks as the SPL confirms kick-off times closer to each round.

Matchweek 5

Date

Game

Time AST(GMT +3hr)

Venue

Tickets

Thu Sep 3, 2026

Al Fayha vs Al Kholood

8.55pm

Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium

Tickets

Thu Sep 3, 2026

Neom SC vs Al Khaleej

9.30pm

King Khalid Sports City

Tickets

Thu Sep 3, 2026

Diriyah Club vs Al Qadsiah

11.00pm

Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Tickets

Fri Sep 4, 2026

Abha vs Al Ettifaq

9.00pm

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium

Tickets

Fri Sep 4, 2026

Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh

11.00pm

Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium

Tickets

Fri Sep 4, 2026

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal

11.00pm

SHG Arena

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 2026

Al Faisaly vs Al Hazem

8.50pm

Al Majma'a Sport City Stadium

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 2026

Al Taawoun vs Al Fateh

8.55pm

Al Taawoun Club Stadium

Tickets

Sat Sep 5, 2026

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr

11.00pm

Alinma Stadium

Tickets

Matchweek 6

Date

Game

Time AST(GMT +3hr)

Venue

Tickets

Mon Sep 7, 2026

Al Khaleej vs Al Riyadh

8.30pm

Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium

Tickets

Mon Sep 7, 2026

Al Hilal vs Neom SC

11.00pm

Kingdom Arena

Tickets

Tue Sep 8, 2026

Al Ettifaq vs Al Faisaly

8.30pm

Al Ettifaq Club Stadium

Tickets

Tue Sep 8, 2026

Al Hazem vs Al Taawoun

8.55pm

Al Hazem Club Stadium

Tickets

Tue Sep 8, 2026

Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha

11.00pm

Alinma Stadium

Tickets

Tue Sep 8, 2026

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli

11.00pm

Mohammed

Tickets

Wed Sep 9, 2026

Al Kholood vs Al Shabab

8.55pm

Al Hazem Club Stadium

Tickets

Wed Sep 9, 2026

Al Fateh vs Diriyah Club

11.00pm

Maydan Tamweel Al Oula

Tickets

Wed Sep 9, 2026

Al Nassr vs Abha

11.00pm

Al-Awwal Park

Tickets

How to buy Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

In addition, if you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider the secondary retailer StubHub, with tickets from SAR17.

How much are Saudi Pro League tickets?

You can usually pick up a basic Saudi Pro League match ticket for SAR50-100, making attending affordable for solo travellers, groups of fans or football-obsessed families.

Notable events, particularly with renowned football teams like Al Hilal FC or Al Nassr FC, cost more though, especially in prime viewing areas.

There is also a secondary option for purchasing Saudi Pro League tickets in StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to the date, with tickets from SAR17.

What to know about the Saudi Pro League 2026/27?

The Saudi Pro League may have been created in 2007, but its roots originate from the 1950s and His Majesty's League competition. Nine different clubs have reigned supreme as Saudi champions if you go right back to those early days. However, since the top-tier division rebranded to the Saudi Pro League, three sides have dominated. Fifteen of the 18 titles since 2007 have gone to Al-Hilal (8), Al-Nassr (4) and Al-Ittihad (3), with Al-Nassr ending a seven-year wait to reclaim the crown at the end of the 2025/26 season under Jorge Jesus. Ange Postecoglou has since taken charge for the 2026/27 title defence.

Success inevitably leads to popularity and therefore it's no surprise that those three clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr (along with Al-Ahli) have the highest attendances in the league. In fact, they account for over 60% of the total Saudi Pro League annual attendance. Those clubs have also tended to attract the majority of the foreign stars who ply their trade in the Middle East.

The 2022 purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo is SPL's stand-out signing of all-time. Al-Nassr were in dreamland, especially as CR7 had previously turned down a move to local neighbours and arch-rivals, Al Hilal. Ronaldo's arrival revolutionised Saudi Arabian football as a whole and set the stage for numerous top-level European league players to join the Saudi Pro League.

With four of the current Saudi Pro League sides based in Riyadh (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh), a sport-lover's trip to the Saudi capital often means taking in a Pro League match during their vacation. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neymar, Jhon Duran and Darwin Nunez having played (or still playing) for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, it's no surprise that demand for tickets is high whenever those clubs are in action.

Clubs from Riyadh may have dominated the Saudi game in the past, but Al Ittihad from the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah have defiantly held their own down the years and are one of the biggest football clubs in the country and in Asia as a whole. Numerous football fans would love to see them in live action, especially when they have a glittering line-up that includes Karim Benzema, Moussa Diaby and Fabinho.

The 2026/27 season also carries extra significance for Saudi football as a whole, with the league taking an extended mid-season break from December 24, 2026 to February 7, 2027 to allow Saudi Arabia to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi Pro League Tickets Buy now

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. If official tickets are sold out or you're after a specific seating category, Ticombo is a trusted secondary retailer offering tickets from SAR17.

The King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which is known as ‘The Jewel’, is currently the biggest stadium in the Saudi Pro League. It’s a multi-use stadium that was built to provide the city of Jeddah with a world class football venue. Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and has a capacity of 62,345. Al Ittihad share the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Karim Benzema, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo rank among the biggest-money arrivals the Saudi Pro League has seen, with transfer fees and total deal values regularly topping €50 million as clubs continue to invest heavily in marquee signings.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google