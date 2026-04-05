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Saudi media: Salah is finished… and the Egyptian press is hyping him up!

M. Salah
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
England

The Egyptian pharaoh comes under fierce attack

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger, has come under fierce criticism from a Saudi journalist following reports linking him with a move to the Roshen Professional League this summer.

Salah had announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season, prompting press reports suggesting he might join Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad in the Roshen League, as well as strong interest from some European clubs in securing his services.

However, Saudi journalist Saud Al-Sarami, the former official spokesperson for Al-Nassr, made scathing remarks on his programme “Al-Arabiya FM”, in which he attacked Salah, saying: “The Egyptian Pharaoh is finished and has nothing left to offer; he is currently not suited to the Saudi league.”

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He added: “What is happening now is nothing more than a promotional campaign by some Egyptian media and press outlets to push him towards the Roshen League, where some see him as a good fit for Al-Hilal, whilst others are tipping him to join Al-Ittihad.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

He continued: “We already have Egyptian players in our league; Dunga at Al-Nujuma is a sufficient example, as he was unable to keep up with the pace of the match against Al-Nasr and was forced to leave the pitch injured.”

He concluded: “As I said, Salah is not suitable for the Roshen League at the moment; he could move to Smouha in Egypt.”

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