Saudi Arabia returns to the World Cup after a 16-year absence, while Egypt makes a historic appearance

FIFA has confirmed that several Arab refereeing teams will officiate at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament, scheduled to begin on 11 June and conclude with the final on 19 July, will feature 48 teams, including a record eight Arab sides.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed on its official website that a Saudi refereeing crew has been picked for the tournament.

The Saudi crew features referee Khalid Al-Taris, assistant referee Mohammed Al-Abkari and video assistant referee Abdullah Al-Shehri.

It marks the first time Saudi officials have been appointed to the tournament since 2010.

The Egyptian Football Association also confirmed, via its official Facebook page, that an all-Egyptian crew has been picked for the tournament.

The Egyptian crew features Amin Omar as referee, Mahmoud Abu Al-Raghal and Ahmed Hossam Taha as assistant referees, and Mahmoud Ashour as video assistant referee.

It marks the first time an Egyptian crew has been entrusted with World Cup duties in the nation’s history.