Sarri does not expect Morata injury to be long-term

It was initially feared the Chelsea striker had suffered a serious knee injury after he was replaced in the first-half of the club's Europe League tie

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has suggested that Alvaro Morata's injury may not be as serious as first imagined.

The striker was withdrawn just before half-time in Chelsea’s Europa League Group L game with Vidi, with fears that the injury could keep him out for a long period of time.

Morata went down with a painful-looking knock to his knee and seemed to be in distress as he left the field. He was replaced with Olivier Giroud, who went on to score a late equlaiser for the Blues.

But after the game Sarri assured fans the injury may just be a knock, as reported by the Express.

"The first impression of the doctor is maybe it is not a serious injury.

"But, of course, with this situation we have to wait and wait until tomorrow I think to see if the situation is serious," he added.

Morata started against Wolves last week, but after a poor showing was left out of the squad altogether for the win against Manchester City at the weekend.

Without the Spaniard, Maurizio Sarri opted to play Eden Hazard as a ‘false nine’, while Giroud was selected on the bench ahead of the Chelsea number 29.

A first Chelsea change: Morata, who picked up a knock, is replaced by Giroud on the stroke of half-time...

The striker has not enjoyed the best of times since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017. Despite a positive start to last season, which saw him score six in his first six games, Morata never fully gained the confidence of Chelsea fans or, then manager, Antonio Conte.

He finished the campaign with 11 league goals - and he only found the back of the net once in the Premier League after the turn of the year.

This campaign Morata has scored seven times in 21 appearances for the Blues but has not always looked confident, leading to speculation that Sarri may look for a new striker in the transfer window.

Morata came through the Real Madrid youth team and made his first-team debut aged just 18. After struggling to hold down a regular place in the side he moved to Juventus in 2014, before returning to Los Blancos after two seasons in Turin.

After failing to oust Karim Benzema from the Real side, Morata joined Chelsea the following year for a reported fee of around £70m.