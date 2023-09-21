'A little more rest' - Sarina Wiegman confirms Alessia Russo will not play for England against Scotland this week

England boss Sarina Wiegman says Alessia Russo is not available to face Scotland in their Nations League opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal striker was selected for the Lionesses Nations League fixtures this month but the England manager stated the 24-year-old needs "more rest" ahead of Friday's match with the Scots. However, Russo, who scored twice for the Gunners in their penalty shootout loss to Paris FC in the Women's Champions League earlier this month, is in contention to play against the Netherlands on Tuesday - more than a month on from starting in England's World Cup final loss to Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wiegman told reporters: “She (Russo) is fine. Before camp I had a conversation with her and I decided she needed a little more rest. She won’t be available tomorrow but we are preparing her for Tuesday.

“You can’t really see that separately. She is one human being, physical and mental. You cannot see that separately. We had a conversation. We have a team programme and we modify individually. Especially at this stage with the games coming up, we already talked about the calendar, it is such a short turn around.

“You have conversations with players and then you have a feeling. We monitor them really well too. In these conversations, you become aware of things and I made the decision for her and thought ‘Hmm, this is not right.’ She really needs a couple of days rest. You want to perform at the highest level and you have to do what’s right and take care of players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England are back in action for the first time since their final loss to the Spanish in Australia last month. That was only the second time the Lionesses have lost in two years under manager Wiegman. However, the European champions will look to bounce in the Women's Nations League - the first edition of this biennial competition.

WHAT NEXT? After taking on Scotland at the Stadium of Light, England face the Dutch on Tuesday, followed by Belgium on October 27. The domestic season begins on October 1.