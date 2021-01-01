Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

Two Sao Paulo giants meet in Friday's derby, with both secure of their place in this year's Libertadores

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras

A season that started with such high hopes for Sao Paulo has ultimately fizzled out.

The Tricolor hoped that the acquisition of stars such as Dani Alves and Juanfran would prove key in their hopes of taking continental honours, but they endured early exits in both the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

Their chances of lifting Serie A also imploded due to a wretched run of results after the New Year, although they have secured a Libertadores spot in 2021.

With them in the competition will be Palmeiras, by virtue of winning the Copa over Santos in January.

The Verdao have also held their own domestically and lie sixth - this is their second game in 48 hours as they make up the fixtures postponed due to their exploits in the Libertadores and Club World Cup.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 19 4:30pm/7:30pm Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Fanatiz

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras team news and preview.

Sao Paulo's efforts at the Morumbi will be watched with interest by Hernan Crespo, who will take over at the end of the Brasileirao season as coach.

Benjamin Kuscevic will be suspended for the visitors following his red card against Coritiba on Wednesday, while several first-teamers will return to the starting line-up after featuring off the bench last time round.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 20 1:30pm/4:30pm Coritiba vs Ceara Fanatiz February 20 4pm/7pm Fortaleza vs Bahia Fanatiz February 21 11am/2pm Corinthians vs Vasco Fanatiz February 21 11am/2pm Sport Recife vs Atl. Mineiro Fanatiz February 21 1:15pm/4:15pm Santos vs Fluminense Fanatiz February 21 1:15pm/4:15pm Gremio vs Paranaense Fanatiz February 21 3:30pm/6:30pm Goias vs Bragantino Fanatiz February 22 1pm/4pm Palmeiras vs Atl. Goianense Fanatiz February 22 3pm/6pm Botafogo vs Sao Paulo Fanatiz

