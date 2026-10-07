How to get São Paulo Grand Prix tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Formula 1 heads to the iconic Autódromo José Carlos Pace at Interlagos for the São Paulo Grand Prix, one of the most thrilling stops on the motorsport calendar. Known for its undulating layout, passionate crowds, and unpredictable weather, the track consistently produces unbelievable wheel-to-wheel racing action.

If you want to witness top-tier racing live in South America, GOAL has you fully covered. Below is all the key information you need to grab your tickets right now.

When is São Paulo Grand Prix?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Nov 6-8, 2026 2026 Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil Tickets

Where to buy São Paulo Grand Prix tickets?

The official ticketing outlet for the event is the Eventim Brazil platform alongside the official Formula 1 ticket portal.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are São Paulo Grand Prix tickets?

Official ticket allocations on primary sales channels start at $320 USD for three-day general admission passes.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start from $606 USD depending on availability and seating locations.

Everything you need to know about São Paulo Grand Prix

Taking place at the historic Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the São Paulo Grand Prix runs along an intense 4.309-kilometer, counter-clockwise circuit featuring 15 challenging corners like the famous Senna S. Gates open daily at 8:00 AM local time, and fans can easily access the venue via Line 9 Esmeralda to the nearby Autódromo train station. Grandstands around the main straight and Senna S offer prime overtaking views, and while official allocations are primarily sold as 3-day general admission packages starting at $320 USD, single-day options are frequently listed across secondary market platforms.