Sandro Tonali ban confirmed as Newcastle midfielder's 10-month suspension officially begins

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban from football for betting offences has been confirmed, with his suspension beginning immediately.

Ban ratified by FIFA

Newcastle confirmed the suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) judged the 23-year-old international player guilty of breaking gambling regulations, and he was banned from all football-related activities for 10 months, as well as an additional eight months of therapy-assisted rehabilitation. FIFA has now ratified the suspension to be applied worldwide, with Newcastle United having confirmed the news in an official statement on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thanks to his cooperation, Tonali's potential three-year punishment was cut to ten months. Despite this, Tonali will still be absent for the remainder of the season and Euro 2024, if Italy qualify. The club and lawyers are presently discussing the potential of Tonali's pay being reduced during the suspension.

WHAT WAS SAID? ''Sandro Tonali has been banned from competitive football for ten months, as effective from Friday, 27th October 2023, following illegal betting charges by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC),'' Newcastle said in an official statement. ''FIGC's sanction includes an overall 18-month ban, with eight months commuted as the player participates in a therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy consisting of 16 commitments. On the evening of Friday, 27th October, Newcastle United received confirmation that FIFA has endorsed FIGC's sanction to be applied worldwide, meaning Sandro will be eligible to return to competitive football from Tuesday, 27th August 2024.''

WHAT NEXT? Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus, are both being looked at in connection with the same case. After reaching a deal with the FIGC, Fagioli was banned from football for seven months.