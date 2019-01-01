Sancho makes history with England double against Kosovo

The teenager scored his first two goals for the Three Lions in a two-minute span of the first half in the Euro 2020 qualifying match

With his double against Kosovo on Tuesday, Jadon Sancho has become the first player born in 2000 or later to score for .

England got off to the worst possible start at St. Mary's Stadium, as Valon Berisha gave the visitors a shock lead inside a minute after a poor turnover from Michael Keane.

But the Three Lions quickly responded in the qualifier, as Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and an own goal gave them a two-goal advantage by the 38th minute.

For Sterling, it was his eighth goal in his last eight appearances for England, as the Man City man continues his red-hot scoring form.

As the first half drew to a close it was time for Sancho to take over, with the star scoring in the 44th minute and then two minutes later for his first two senior goals with England.

The 19-year-old reached the feat in his eighth cap, having made his senior debut in October 2018 against .

Though England went into the break 5-1 up, Kosovo did give the home side a minor scare with two quick goals in the second half.

Vedat Muriqi's penalty made it 5-3 in the 55th minute, but that would be the final goal of the game as England managed a comfortable win in .

Despite the victory, Monday was the first time England conceded three goals in a home game since February 2012.

By scoring twice, Sancho also became youngest England player to score more than once in a game since Wayne Rooney against Croatia in June 2004 (18 years, 241 days).

Though Tuesday marked Sancho's first England goals, he had already grabbed a pair of assists with the Three Lions: against the USA in November 2018 and against the in March 2019.

The teenager led the in assists last term with 14, and also added 12 goals in a breakout campaign.

Sancho has also begun the current season well, having tallied two goals and three assists in Dortmund's first three league games.

Following the end of the international break, Sancho will return to action with Dortmund on Saturday as his side face at Signal Iduna Park.