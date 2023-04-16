Sam Kerr shows her class! Chelsea striker sends Blues into third straight FA Cup final with victory over Aston Villa

The Australia international scored the only goal of the game for Chelsea to set up an FA Cup final date against Manchester United.

Kerr scores winner for Chelsea

Nets 24th goal of the season

Blues into another FA Cup final

TELL ME MORE: The Blues saw off the challenge of Aston Villa at the Bescot Stadium in a hard-fought encounter. After a goalless first half, Kerr sparked the game into life on the hour by heading the Blues into the lead. The attacker almost finished Aston Villa off late on but saw her effort slip just past the post. Yet Villa then went even closer with just six minutes of normal time remaining. Sarah Mayling stabbed an effort goalwards but saw it hit the post and fly away to safety.

THE MVP: Chelsea had struggled to create much real danger until Sam Kerr showed her class again by popping up with the opener. The Australia international had endured a quiet game, by her own lofty standards, until she nodded home Guro Reiten's cross at the far post for goal number 24 of the 2022-23 season so far. In truth, there was little to choose between the two sides during the match, but Kerr's ability to take her chance when it came ensured it's the Blues who are heading to Wembley.

THE BIG LOSER: Much was expected from Chelsea's Lauren James before this game, but the 22-year-old was well below-par and it was no real surprise to see her replaced after the Blues had taken the lead. A few tame efforts on goal were the best that James managed in what was a frustrating performance.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea go on to face Manchester United in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 14. The Red Devils secured their place in a first-ever FA Cup final with a dramatic 3-2 win over Brighton.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐