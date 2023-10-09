Blow for Arsenal? Defender William Saliba forced to withdraw from France squad after Man City triumph because of chronic injury

Arsenal defender William Saliba has pulled out of the France team due to a toe injury he picked up in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Saliba picks up injury in win against City

Out of France squad

Replaced by Todibo

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old put in a strong performance as Arsenal defeated Manchester City 1-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to go into joint possession of first place in the Premier League alongside Tottenham Hotspur. Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo was confirmed to have been brought into Didier Deschamps' squad shortly after the game to replace Saliba ahead of the European qualifier against the Netherlands and the friendly against Scotland, confirmed by the French Football Federation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Saliba was instructed to stay in north London during the international break due to the issue, which was defined in a statement as a "chronic injury."

"William Saliba is not able to participate in the gathering of the French team," the statement said. "The Arsenal defender suffers from pain in his right big toe. He will remain available to his club to treat this chronic injury."

"After speaking with Dr Franck Le Gall, the French team doctor, Didier Deschamps noted William Saliba’s withdrawal and decided to replace him with Jean-Clair Todibo."

"The latter is expected at Clairefontaine on Monday at noon, like all the selected players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba played a key role in the victory over the Treble champions alongside teammate Gabriel Magalhaes, keeping Erling Haaland quiet as Arsenal earned their first league victory over City since 2015. He joins Bukayo Saka as the second Arsenal player to miss out on international duty, who will miss England's games against Australia and Italy. The winger hobbled off during the opening period of Tuesday's Champions League match against Lens.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The Frenchman will next be in action no earlier than October 21 when the Gunners take on the London rivals Chelsea in a bid to maintain their lead at the of the standings.