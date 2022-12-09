Saka explains nervous Beckham selfie request after missing out on meeting with ex-England captain at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has explained why he nervously asked David Beckham for a selfie on England duty having previously failed to cross paths at Arsenal.

Three Lions legend visited 2022 training camp

Posed for photos with current stars

Sons previously had trials with the Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old, who is starring for his country at the 2022 World Cup, once trained with Romeo Beckham at club level when the son of a former Three Lions captain was looking to prove his worth to the Premier League heavyweights. Saka never got the chance to meet Manchester United legend David at that point, but made the most of an opportunity to grab a photo with an all-time great when he paid a visit to Gareth Southgate’s training camp in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Saka has told the Lions’ Den of his sheepish selfie request: “A special moment. He’s an icon, he has always been a legend and somebody we have looked up to. I actually used to train with his sons because they were on trial at Arsenal. One of them was a year below me. I think their grandad used to drop them off, I never actually got to meet him so obviously it was nice to see him and get my picture.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For now, Saka is focused on chasing down World Cup glory with England – with two goals in the group stage meeting with Iran and another in a last-16 showdown with Senegal leaving him in the hunt for a Golden Boot. The Arsenal starlet added on that potential bonus: “Obviously it would be nice, but it’s not in my mind at all. Right now I’m just focused on helping the team get to the next round, and then the next round, the next round and hopefully we can win this World Cup. If I do get it, it will be nice but there will obviously be nothing better than winning the World Cup.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? England will be back in action on Saturday when facing France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, with Saka likely to fill a starting berth once more in that contest as he lines up in attack alongside Harry Kane and Phil Foden.