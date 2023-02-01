Sabitzer joins Man Utd! Red Devils confirm loan signing of Bayern Munich star following Eriksen injury

Manchester United have announced the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich, plugging the gap left by the injured Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen out until April

Sabitzer move materialised on deadline day

Midfielder completes six-month loan deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish midfielder was confirmed to be out until April due to an ankle injury sustained against Reading at the weekend. United moved quickly to find his replacement, with the club only initiating talks with Bayern on Tuesday. The Red Devils initially fended off interest from Chelsea - who remained focused on their deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez - before Sabitzer himself gave the green light for the move. There will not be a buy option attached.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Austria international first admitted his interest in Erik ten Hag's project and has now penned a six-month loan deal with the club. Not only will Sabitzer provide cover to the injured Eriksen, but his engine and passing range will benefit a United midfield that has been calling out for reinforcements since the summer, even despite Casemiro's recent impressive performances. At 28 years old he will bring a wealth of experience amassed largely in the Bundesliga, and looks set to feature heavily under Ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID? “Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions," Sabitzer said of his deadline-day move. "From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season. “I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SABITZER? With all documents signed and the move finalised, all that remains is for the midfielder to make his debut for the Red Devils, which could come against Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.