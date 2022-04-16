Ryan Reynolds dedicates 'commemorative' urinal to Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenny
Emma Smith
Goal/Getty/Twitter
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny have left their mark on Wrexham ever since taking ownership of the National League side - now the latter has a dedication at the Racecourse Ground, albeit one he may have rather avoided.
Hollywood actor Reynolds has dedicated one of the urinals in the men's toilets to fellow screen star McElhenny, in honour of his birthday.
The tongue-in-cheek gift was unveiled via video on Wrexham's social media on April 14, with Reynolds making a faux-sombre speech about McElhenny - and even cutting a tiny ribbon on the plaque.
