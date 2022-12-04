WATCH: Ryan howler gifts Julian Alvarez goal for Argentina against Australia at World Cup 2022
- Argentina 1-0 up
- Ryan makes poor error
- Julian Alvarez doubles lead
WHAT HAPPENED? Australia goalkeeper Ryan was guilty of a mistake as took a heavy touch from a back pass which allowed Alvarez to nick possession and fire the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0 to Argentina. It was a crucial error, as it gave Argentina a needed cushion with Australia pulling a late goal back in an eventual 2-1 result.
That is a howler from Matt Ryan 🙈— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022
It's an absolute gift for Julian Alvarez who pounces on the Australia keeper's error to double Argentina's lead 😬#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RAt1BYVEPt
The pressure from Argentina was too much for Australia 😳 pic.twitter.com/t73XO5fopL— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alvarez's goal left Australia with a mountain to climb. Argentina had gone ahead through Lionel Messi's first World Cup knockout goal and had dominated proceedings. Alvarez's second just before the hour mark put Lionel Scaloni's side in charge of the game, and while Australia did score late, it was merely a consolation.
WHAT NEXT? Argentina go on to face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.
