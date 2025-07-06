Rooneys can be ‘bigger than Beckhams & the Kardashians’ as Coleen & Wayne welcome cameras into their home for £10m Disney+ documentary

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have been told their Disney+ documentary series can make them “bigger than not just the Beckhams, but the Kardashians”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Manchester United legend Rooney and his wife have signed up to a 10-episode production with global streaming giants that is reportedly worth £10 million ($14m). Coleen’s earning power is now said to have outstripped her ex-England captain husband.

THE GOSSIP

The Rooneys are preparing to welcome cameras into their home, as the lid is lifted on their private lives. They are far from being the first to take that step, but they could go on to become one of the most successful.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source has told OK!: “They could be bigger than not just the Beckhams, but the Kardashians. Obviously, Wayne’s work as a manager hasn’t gone as they’d have hoped, but they’re seeing this as a new chapter. There’s been so many rumours and so much drama around them, they’re going to set the record straight on a few things too.”

DID YOU KNOW?

PR guru Dermot McNamara added: “This will be their biggest test yet because, even though they’ve been famous since they were teenagers, we haven’t ever seen what their lives are really about. People think making a reality show is easy, but it’s not. It’s going to be extremely intense for them.”

He went on to say of the challenges that Wayne and Coleen are about to face: “Just because you’re famous and have a lot of money doesn’t mean you’re immune to bad press or irrelevance – every brand can tire, even the Rooney brand. Even with their family name, they need to remain relevant, otherwise Wayne would just be seen as a footballer from back in the day.

“The Rooneys need to be authentic and real. They shouldn’t try too hard to be seen as relatable. They became millionaires before they turned 18 and we know they live a life totally different to ours – and that’s OK. They need to make sure they don’t hide from that and don’t be condescending to the audience.”

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

Coleen is seeing her stock soar on the back of a successful appearance on the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, while Wayne is back on punditry duty after flopping in two more managerial stints at Birmingham and Plymouth.