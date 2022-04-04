Ronaldo signing hasn't worked for Man Utd, says club legend Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United hasn't worked out as both parties might have hoped, according to his former team-mate Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo was brought back to Old Trafford after a largely unsuccessful period with Juventus, with it hoped that the Portugal captain would act as a springboard towards success.

But while the 37-year-old remains United's main source of goals, it is younger, hungry players that Rooney feels his old club is missing.

What has been said?

Quizzed on Sky Sports on whether he thinks signing Ronaldo has worked out, Rooney replied: “You would have to say no at the minute.

“He has scored goals, important goals in the Champions League early on, he scored a hat-trick against Tottenham, but if you're looking to the future of the club you have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best to lift Man Utd over the next two or three years.

“Cristiano is getting on a bit. He isn't the polayer he was in his twenties and that happens, that's football. He's a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more. They need young, hungry players.”

Who should stay?

Pressed on which players already at the club can aid the cause in years to come, Rooney said: “They have got good young players. [Jadon] Sancho will be better next year, Marcus [Rashford] will be better next year.

Article continues below

“I think Jesse Lingard should be player for them because he brings energy and quality. Scott McTominay has done well, so they have got some good young players, they just have to get them confident, get them believing that they are good players and perform at a better level.

“The new manager, whoever it is, I am sure he will bring his own players in to help rebuild the group.”

Further reading