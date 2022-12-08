Ronaldo insists Portugal squad are 'too close to be broken by outside forces' after World Cup walk out claims

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sent out a strong message about his team amid speculation he threatened to leave the World Cup squad.

Ronaldo dropped by Portugal

Claims he wanted to quit

Posts motivational message

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has spoken out following claims he threatened to walk out of Portugal's World Cup squad after being benched for the team's last-16 win over Switzerland. Portugal have already denied the reports, while Ronaldo has now taken to social media with a post outlining his commitment to the cause.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A group too close to be broken by outside forces," he wrote on Twitter. "A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo will be hoping he is back in the Portugal starting XI for the clash against Morocco but certainly is not guaranteed a spot in the team. Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is pushing hard for a place after coming in for Ronaldo against Switzerland and bagging a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Against Switzerland last time out, Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos became the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose in 2002. Ramos has scored three goals in 74 minutes played in the knockout stages of the World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for his first goal in the knockout stages of the competition (531 minutes played).

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Ronaldo and Co. take on Morocco on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. The winners go on to face either England or France in the last four.