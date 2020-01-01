Ronaldo’s Man Utd to Real Madrid hints revealed by Nani as exit was planned months in advance

The former Red Devils winger says that a fellow Portuguese would admit to having transfer thoughts long before a big-money deal was done

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped hints about leaving long before a record-breaking move to was pushed through, former team-mate Nani has revealed.

The Portuguese superstar was snapped up by the Red Devils from in the summer of 2003.

Six memorable years would be spent at Old Trafford, with a five-time Ballon d’Or winner collecting the first of his Golden Balls while in – along with three Premier League titles and a crown.

A reputation was established as one of the finest players on the planet, with that standing having been enhanced since to now sit alongside the all-time greats.

Ronaldo has strived for continuous improvement throughout his career, with the 35-year-old needing to be tested and challenged.

That mindset has led him from his homeland to via Manchester and Madrid, with Nani conceding that a switch to Santiago Bernabeu was mulled over months before an agreement was reached.

He told United’s official podcast: “We would stay at the end of training to do competitions and they [Anderson & Ronaldo] were my team-mates, everyone has best friends or some they feel more comfortable with and they were my support.

“Some days he [Ronaldo] was telling us openly ‘I’m here six or seven years now, I think it’s enough for me’, he said that a couple of times.

“But it was always ‘I will see, I will see, I will see’ but we never thought it [Real Madrid move] would happen so fast. After we won the league in the second year he left, he produced a great season so we were still surprised.”

Four years after Ronaldo departed, Sir Alex Ferguson walked away from United as he headed into retirement.

Nani wanted to make a move of his own at that point, but hung around for another 12 months before eventually returning to Sporting on loan in 2014.

He added: “When he [Ferguson] wanted to leave I felt like I wanted to leave too. I was there so many years and now it’s a new coach and I think it’s time for me to challenge myself in a different team.

“Then I had a big injury, I recovered and went to the World Cup and the season after I was ready in my mind to leave the club. That’s it.”

Nani, who is now on the books of side , took in 230 appearances for United, and added on his decision to sever ties with the Red Devils: “I’ll tell you the truth. It will never be the same after leaving Manchester United to play for another club. It’s not the same.

“As a club, as a structure, the quality: everyone knows that. I’m not offending anybody. Everyone knows that: that’s why Man Utd is Man Utd, all over the world.

“It was great to come back to Sporting because I came back home, close to my family and my friends. It was good to breathe a little bit, to recover and get some energy back and motivation, to find a new challenge.

“To tell the truth, it was a great season for Sporting for me that year. I played very well and in the Champions League I scored a couple of goals. I enjoyed the football a lot in that time.”