Ronaldo goal haul leaves Fernandes losing count as Man Utd superstar appears to set new record ‘every week’

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hit another notable landmark when registering a match-winning effort for the Red Devils in a 2-1 Premier League victory at Everton. Ronaldo had started that game on the bench, but made the most of an unfortunate injury picked up by Anthony Martial to send another timely reminder of his talent to Erik ten Hag and those that have been quick to write him off at 37 years of age.

WHAT THEY SAID: United midfielder Fernandes told BT Sport: “It is tough still counting goals for Ronaldo because every week seems like a new record. Really happy because he has been working hard to get this goal. Last Thursday [against Omonia in the Europa League] was tough for him because he tried really hard, but the ‘keeper made good saves. He got the goal and the win and that is the most important for him, that the team won. For him as a striker, he wants to score goals. We are really happy for that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo found the target against Everton after being sent racing clear by Casemiro, with one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen making no mistake as a he drilled a low, left-footed effort beyond Jordan Pickford.

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career, 20 years and 2 days after his first. The Portuguese forward has netted 144 goals for Man Utd, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting CP.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? With Martial nursing a knock and Marcus Rashford returning to a role on the flanks, Ronaldo will be hoping to retain a central striking berth in a week that will see United play host to Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday and Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.