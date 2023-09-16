WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores sublime goal for Al-Nassr but is outshone by Talisca thunderbolt

Karan Tejwani
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty Images
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl Raed vs Al NassrAl RaedSaudi League

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr continue their positive run of form, but it's Anderson Talisca's goal that will grab the headlines.

  • Ronaldo scores in 3-1 win over Al-Nassr
  • Sadio Mane also on target
  • But Talisca's effort is the pick of the bunch

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr beat Al-Raed 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday with goals from Talisca, Sadio Mane and Ronaldo making it four wins on the bounce.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane opened the scoring for Al-Nassr, before Ronaldo doubled their lead with a great bit of skill and a lovely finish.

However, it was the Brazilian winger's goal that flew into the top corner that will steal all the headlines and secured the 3-1 win.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will open their AFC Champions League campaign against Iranian side Persepolis away in Tehran next, before a big league game against Al-Ahli - another one of Saudi Arabia's free-spending teams - next weekend.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

69652 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

  • 69%Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 10%Karim Benzema
  • 8%Neymar
  • 6%Roberto Firmino
  • 1%Malcom
  • 6%Other
69652 Votes

Next matches

Editors' Picks