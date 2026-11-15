'If the president calls, I'll be back!' - Ronaldinho teases Ravenna return

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Brazilian icon Ronaldinho has admitted that his sensational return to professional football at the age of 46 'went by too fast' following his debut for Ravenna. The former Ballon d'Or winner stepped back onto the pitch for the Serie C side on Sunday, proving that his love for the game remains undimmed despite years away from the spotlight.

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A legend returns to the pitch

The footballing world stood still on Sunday as one of the game's greatest entertainers made an unexpected return to the professional ranks. Ronaldinho, now 46 years old, pulled on the Ravenna shirt for their high-stakes Serie C clash against local rivals Forli, helping his side secure a 2-0 victory.

Having officially retired from the professional game in 2018 - with his last top-level match coming for Fluminense back in 2015 - the Brazilian's move to Ravenna over the summer was viewed by many as a marketing masterstroke. However, he proved he still had the hunger for competition by featuring in the starting line-up. The veteran playmaker lasted the entire first half before receiving a thunderous standing ovation during the interval, marking the end of his planned contribution to the match.

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, the Brazilian was clearly moved by the reception he received from the Italian public. 'It went by too fast, that has always been football for me,' the 46-year-old explained to Sky Sport Italia. His presence was not just for show; he was heavily involved in the build-up to the opening goal scored by Giulio Donati, a player who ironically faced Ronaldinho's Milan side while playing for Lecce years ago.

Future appearances on the cards

While many expected this to be a one-off ceremonial appearance, Ronaldinho has already opened the door to pulling on the boots again. The Brazilian legend was substituted at half-time with Ravenna leading 1-0, prompting a media frenzy as journalists gathered around him. His former Brazil and AC Milan team-mate Dida also joined him on the pitch during the interval. The sold-out fixture at the Stadio Bruno Benelli even featured a temporary stand named the 'R10', in tribute to Ronaldinho and the iconic shirt number he wore throughout his career.

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'Is this my last one? I don't know, if the President keeps calling me, I will come back! It is always a pleasure. I told the President, if he needs me, then I will be here,' the legendary number 10 remarked.

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The joy of the dressing room

For Ronaldinho, the return was about more than just the 45 minutes on the grass; it was about the environment and the unique atmosphere of a matchday. During his peak years, the Brazilian was widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, captivating fans with his joyful personality and dazzling skills. His illustrious career included winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, the 2006 Champions League with Barcelona, and league titles with both Barcelona and AC Milan. He also claimed the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 2005.

'It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room. Football has always been the most wonderful thing in my life,' the icon continued. He also touched on the importance of maintaining happiness in the sport, a trait he was famous for throughout his career. 'It was fun to be with so many young players, some of whom grew up watching me, it was great. Now if the President calls me, I'll be back!'

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Restoring footballing pride

Beyond his personal comeback, Ronaldinho used the platform to discuss the wider state of the game in both his homeland and his temporary home of Italy. The Brazilian legend enjoyed a career spanning several major clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan, as well as Gremio, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Fluminense in Brazil, and Mexican side Queretaro. He scored 299 goals during his professional career and had hoped to reach the 300-goal milestone in a Ravenna shirt, even revealing that he would have taken a penalty had his side been awarded one.

'There are many players who have the same joy I did, in football sometimes things don't go well, we know this in Brazil, and you Italians too. I hope that Italy and Brazil can get back to winning World Cups and playing great football,' he stated.