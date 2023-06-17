Let me go! Romelu Lukaku left fuming as Chelsea stall on sanctioning second Inter loan after striker turned down Saudi move

Romelu Lukaku has been angered by Chelsea's hesitation to sanction a second loan move to Inter, after he snubbed a move to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku has rejected an offer to move to Saudi Arabia and is hoping to complete a second loan move to Inter, per The Telegraph. The Belgium international is said to have been left disappointed by the club's unwillingness to let him return to the San Siro as yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku returned to Inter last summer after scoring just eight league goals in 2021/22, and he went on to score 14 times in all competitions for the Serie A side, winning the Coppa Italia and playing in the Champions League final. However, things may well be complicated by the fact that Chelsea are interested in buying goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mauricio Pochettino's side do need a striker this summer and appear to have zeroed in on Nicolas Jackson at Villarreal, who has a release clause of €35 million (£29.8m/$38.3m). Chelsea could be inclined to sign Jackson before allowing Lukaku to leave.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku will hope to seal his return to Inter, while Chelsea have their fingers in many pies when it comes to negotiations. They could sell Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Mason Mount to Manchester United, as well as being in talks to buy Jackson.