Roma legend De Rossi keen on Boca switch, claims Burdisso

The sporting director of the Argentine giants, who once graced the same side as a World Cup winner in Italy, is continuing to consider a possible deal

Daniele De Rossi has expressed an interest in linking up with Boca Juniors following his departure from , claims the Argentine club’s sporting director Nicolas Burdisso.

A switch to South America has been mooted for the Italian as he weighs up his options.

The World Cup winner is severing ties with his home-town club after 18 years, but is not about to head into retirement just yet.

Various landing spots, from America to Asia, have been mooted for De Rossi.

He is considered to still have plenty to offer at 35 years of age, with his drive and determination having never been in question.

Boca would welcome the opportunity to add him to their ranks and are continuing to explore the option.

Burdisso once played alongside De Rossi at Roma, having spent five years with the giants himself, and has been encouraged by discussions with a former team-mate.

“The fact that many players want to come here fills me with pride, many important players are interested in playing in Boca Juniors, but desire is one thing, reality is something else. Daniele's situation is different,” ex- international Burdisso told Fox Sports.



“He is a friend and I talk to him every day. He has always shown his willingness to come here.

“I talked to him until a few days ago, then I left him alone because he had his farewell game. I told him we would like to have it with us and we'll talk again these days.”

De Rossi bid farewell to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday after a final outing for Roma against .

He signed off with a 2-1 win that secured a sixth-place finish and European qualification.

A new challenge is now being sought as he will be allowed to move on at the end of his contract in the Italian capital.

He will never forget all that Roma have done for him, but he does not yet feel ready to hang up his boots and consider a career away from the field.