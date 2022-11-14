Roma boss Mourinho launches 'motivation' tirade after Abraham World Cup question

Jose Mourinho has seemingly fired a message on motivation towards striker Tammy Abraham following his World Cup snub.

Mourinho questions players' motivation

Believed to be aimed at Abraham

Englishman has struggled in 2022/23

WHAT HAPPENED? Mere days after Rick Karsdorp had been expelled from Roma's squad for a lack of professionalism that 'betrayed his teammates' in the eyes of Mourinho, the Portuguese manager has launched another probing attack, which is believed to be directed towards the out-of-form Abraham, who has struggled for goals this season.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in Roma's post-match press conference after their 1-1 draw with Torino, he said: “I am old-fashioned, but I think that when you become a professional football player in a universe where millions and millions of children dream of doing this, you don’t need the support of anyone.

“You don’t need an external source of motivation. What is this? An external source. A coach, a psychologist. Why?"

Mourinho continued: “You have to give your all every day on the pitch, in every training session, in every match. Play badly, play well, make mistakes, but the attitude is something separate from that.

“My friend, there are millions of children who dream of being where you are, so few get there. These players are privileged.

“The external source of motivation should be that plus, that little bit extra, but you are a man. Mistakes are part of the game, but when it comes to the attitude, that is different. Do you need motivation to earn your salary?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho's latest tirade comes after having already taken aim at Abraham for potentially getting distracted over the thought of an England call-up for the World Cup. The striker has managed just four goals all season following a spectacular debut campaign in the Eternal City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ABRAHAM? Not the World Cup, unfortunately. Instead, the 25-year-old must knuckle down in the temporary off-season and rediscover the prolific form that made him such an asset last season.