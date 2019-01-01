Roma and Juventus hold talks over €20m Rugani move

The Italy international defender has been a man in demand this summer, with Arsenal and Monaco having previously shown an interest in signing him

have opened negotiations with over a potential transfer for defender Daniele Rugani.

Goal can confirm that the two clubs held talks on Wednesday to negotiate the proposed move, with discussions centering around price and potential exchanges involved in the deal.

Juventus are open to selling the 25-year-old centre-half due to the arrivals of Matthjis de Ligt and Merih Demiral this summer.

Veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are also both still in the squad, serving as captain and vice-captain respectively.

That leaves Rugani as the odd man out with the club open to cashing in on the international.

The centre-back has been linked with a Juventus exit all summer, with Roma, Monaco and Arsenal all linked with moves for the defender.

saw a loan offer for the defender rejected in early August, with the Gunners eventually signing David Luiz from to fill their void in defence.

Roma, meanwhile, have also shown an interest 's Dejan Lovren, but the focus is now on Rugani.

Juventus have requested a fee of between €20-25 million (£18-23m/$22-28m), but the champions are also hoping to bring 18-year-old midfielder Alessio Riccardi to Turin as part of the deal.

Roma Primavera striker Zan Cela is also an option to be included in the deal should Roma refused to budge on Ricciardi.

Negotiations are set to continue on Thursday as the two sides look to hammer out a deal prior to the September 2 deadline.

Rugani has made 87 appearances for Juventus since joining from in 2015, with 69 of those appearances coming in Serie A.

Article continues below

He has won four Serie A titles, three Coppas Italia and three Supercoppas Italiana during his time with the club.

The defender has also earned seven caps for Italy since making his international debut in 2016.

Juventus will open their Serie A title defence against on Saturday while Roma will face the next day.