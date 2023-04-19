Rodrygo explains why he copied Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring for Real Madrid against Chelsea

Rodrygo explained why he imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring the opener for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0

Rodrygo scored both the goals

Copied Ronaldo's 'Siiuu' while celebrating first goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was in incredible form in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea as he scored a brace to steer Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. Thirteen minutes into the second half, he broke the deadlock and celebrated by copying the famous Ronaldo 'Siuu' after running towards the corner flag.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Rodrygo explained that he did not slide on the pitch due to pain in his knee and hence improvised his celebration as a tribute to his "idol".

"When I scored, my immediate reaction was to think about doing one of those knee slides but I've got a slightly tender knee when I flex," he said.

"So it popped into my mind to copy my idol, Cristiano, and copy what he does."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodrygo added a second to dash Chelsea's hopes of making a comeback and the forward is now eager to find out who Madrid will face next between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the last four.

"It's such a pleasure to be at this great club - the best in the world. [Thibaut] Courtois saved us when we weren't initially finishing our chances and now we'll wait to see whether it's City or Bayern we face next," he concluded.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Rodrygo will hope to carry his rich vein of form back to La Liga when Real Madrid host Celta Vigo on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.