"I'm hungry for more" - Rodri signs new five-year deal at Man City

Spain international Rodri has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Manchester City until 2027. The midfielder was one of the players that the Premier League champions wanted to tie down to a longer deal after becoming a key member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

The 26-year-old joined in 2019 from Atletico Madrid in a £62.8million ($70m) deal and has played a significant role in back-to-back Premier League title successes.

What has Rodri said about his new deal?

"Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career,” Rodri said. “I have loved every second.

“We have been very successful since I came here, which is something that makes me very proud. But to be honest, that success has made me even more hungry for me. Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop.

“City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer.”

How important is Rodri to City?

Understanding the importance of the key role in holding midfield, Pep Guardiola has spoken about Rodri's key role in his team and how he is a big part of the club’s future.

Compared to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets when he first joined the club, Rodri has gradually grown into the position and was one of the most important contributors to last season's title success.

An incredible last-minute block denied Liverpool a victory against City at Anfield last season while he scored a number of important goals including a last-minute winner at Arsenal and the equaliser on the final day of the season against Aston Villa.

Rodri was the undoubted first choice for the position last season after battling with Fernandinho for the role previously, and the Brazilian left in the summer on a free transfer.

But he is set to face more competition for his starting role this season following the £42m ($51m) arrival of England international Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

