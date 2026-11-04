Rodri injury blow! Barcelona star a major doubt for Atletico Madrid clash after hamstring scare in Aston Villa win

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Barcelona have been handed a significant injury scare following their dominant Champions League display against Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Midfield general Rodri was forced off early, leaving Hansi Flick facing a nervous wait ahead of a crucial domestic showdown with Atletico Madrid this weekend.

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Rodri forced off with hamstring issue

Rodri requested a substitution late in the first half of Barcelona's 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa. The 30-year-old felt pain in his right hamstring, prompting the medical staff to withdraw him at the break to prevent further damage.

Academy graduate Marc Bernal stepped in alongside Pedri for the second period. The teenager delivered a composed performance, helping the Catalans maintain their defensive shape and secure their first European clean sheet in 18 matches.

Flick confirms medical tests await

Flick confirmed the midfield general's early exit was a precautionary measure, though the exact severity of the issue remains unclear. The manager acknowledged that a definitive return timeline will rely on comprehensive medical evaluations.

"He had some discomfort," Flick told reporters after the final whistle. "We have to wait until [Thursday] for the tests."

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According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder is scheduled for initial assessments during Wednesday's recovery session. The outcome of those tests will ultimately dictate whether the veteran can face his former employers this weekend.

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Heavy workload taking its toll

The hamstring scare highlights growing concerns over Rodri's heavy workload. Since finalising his transfer from Manchester City, the midfielder has clocked 945 minutes across 14 appearances this term, establishing himself as one of Flick's most relied-upon figures.

His extensive game time was particularly notable during Saturday's 6-1 domestic thrashing of Alaves. While key starters like Pedri, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal were afforded rest once a commanding lead was established, Rodri completed the full 90 minutes.

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Despite the injury concern, Barcelona have successfully restored momentum following consecutive late-October defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Tuesday's European triumph leaves them tied for second in the Champions League table on nine points, trailing leaders PSG by three.

Top-of-the-table clash looms large

La Liga leaders Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital on Sunday to face Atletico Madrid. Flick now faces a major selection headache against a demanding opponent, as the Catalans will be desperate to have their regular midfield anchor available.

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If Rodri is officially ruled out, Bernal provides a natural alternative at the base of midfield. However, replacing the 30-year-old's positional intelligence and vast experience in such a high-stakes fixture will prove a significant challenge for the visitors.