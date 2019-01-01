Rodgers could replace Guardiola at Man City - Neville

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss saw his Leicester side leapfrog City in the Premier League table with a 9-0 win at Southampton on Friday night

Brendan Rodgers should be in the picture to replace Pep Guardiola at , according to former Man Utd man Gary Neville.

The ex- and boss equalled a Premier League record on Friday night as his high-flying Leicester side thrashed ten-man 9-0 away from home – moving above City, temporarily at least, in the league table.

Rodgers won two league titles with Celtic, went close at Liverpool and took Swansea into the Premier League, all the while favouring an attacking brand of football.

And if his Leicester side keep impressing this season, Neville understands that his stock will continue to rise.

"I think if you look at what he achieved at Liverpool and then Celtic and now what he is doing at Leicester, we always talk about international coaches having philosophies and values, but he improves teams and plays great football," said Neville on Sky Sports .

"He is quite innovative and he does seem to be a great coach, the players enjoy working with him, and I'm asking the question now, why wouldn't he be seen as a coach of one of the big clubs?

"You look at Manchester City changing to Pep Guardiola and you probably won't see Brendan Rodgers' name linked with that job because people at the club will be thinking, maybe, someone else.

"But why not? If you look at what he's done in terms of the football he plays and the improvement he has on players on the pitch.”

While the Northern Irishman lifted seven trophies in a three-year spell in , he did so with a Celtic side that, in recent years, starts each season as favourites for every title. Despite this, his ‘double-treble’ was a new feat as Celtic recorded two consecutive clean sweeps of league title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

Aside from that, his sole piece of silverware has been the 2011 Championship play-off title which took Swansea into the top flight.

But for Neville, past silverware isn’t the only indicator of managerial quality, and he sees no reason why Rodgers shouldn’t be talked about among the best in the English game.

"People say he hasn't won that much silverware but then people talk about Mauricio Pochettino really highly,” he added.

“He's not won silverware in and then people don't speak as highly of Brendan Rodgers - I know Pochettino got to a final.

"So in Brendan Rodgers' view - if he gets the top four this season - he should now be linked with the very best jobs in English football."