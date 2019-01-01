Robertson signs new five-year Liverpool deal

The Scotland international defender has been rewarded for a 2018 that has seen him become one of the top left-backs in the Premier League

Liverpool and Andy Robertson have agreed a new five-year contract that will tie the defender to the club until 2024.

The contract is considered a just reward for the left-back’s progression, which has seen Robertson become one of the top players in the Premier League in his position over the past 12 months.

The Scotland international becomes the latest Liverpool player to commit long-term to Jurgen Klopp’s project at Anfield, following the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez.

As is club policy, Robertson’s new contract does not contain a release clause.

"As soon as the club came to me, it was a no-brainer for me - I want to stay here, so as soon as they put an offer on the table it was signed as quickly as that,” he told the club's official website.

“It was a pretty easy contract for me and I’m sure for the club as well. We both agreed very quickly, that’s why it’s been done so quickly."

It continues a stunning rise of a defender who was once released from Celtic’s academy as a teenager because he was considered too small.

He would go onto to feature at Scottish Third Division side Queen’s Park, before moving to Dundee United and later Hull City in 2014.

While the then-world record signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are often seen as the big catalysts for Liverpool’s league-best defence this season, plucking Robertson from relegated Hull City in the summer of 2017 has proven an incredible bargain for the Anfield outfit.

Though the 24-year-old Robertson initially had trouble breaking into Klopp’s XI after making the £8 million ($10m) move, he established himself as a fixture in the team in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Robertson made 22 starts in the Premier League last season, delivering a goal and five assists as he made the position his own during a run that also saw Liverpool progress to the Champions League final.

Picking up where he left off last campaign, Robertson has started 20 of Liverpool’s 22 Premier League games this season, helping form a defence that has conceded a Premier League fewest 10 goals – seven better than next best Manchester City and Chelsea.

“I hope to achieve success as a team over the course of this new deal,” he added. “This club demands trophies and too long has probably passed without trophies.

“So I hope to help bring another couple of trophies to this club and help push in that direction because the fans demand it and the club demands it, so that’s what we aim to give.

“We came close, of course we have with the Champions League and things like that, but it’s about taking that next step and hopefully getting a winner’s medal around your neck, whatever competition it is. That is the main aim for us.”

The full-back has contributed four assists in the Premier League this season as Liverpool sit top of the table, as well two more in the Champions League, helping the Reds qualify for the knockout stages.

In the process, Robertson has stablised a position that in previous seasons saw Alberto Moreno come under criticism for his performances there, as well as Klopp try James Milner there for an extended period.

The past year has also seen Robertson rewarded for his domestic success internationally, as the defender has become the latest man to wear the captain’s armband for Scotland.