Roberto De Zerbi provides update on Moises Caicedo's Brighton future amid strong Chelsea interest

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that Moises Caicedo is likely to stay at the club this summer despite Chelsea's attempts to buy him.

Caicedo wanted by Chelsea

Brighton rejected two bids for him

De Zerbi wants midfielder to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador star has been heavily linked with a move to the Blues, who have had two offers turned down by the Seagulls. The most recent offer of £70 million ($92m) was turned down this week and De Zerbi has provided an update on the midfielder's future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everyone is speaking about Moises, Chelsea maybe but me? No. The situation is very clear at the moment," he told reporters. "Moises is a Brighton player and Tony Bloom told me, if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us. For me, it would be great news."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo has suggested that he wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge, saying earlier this month: "It's a big team, that's true. A very historic team and I can't say no, because it's a very big, historic, beautiful team."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? The 21-year-old could come up against Chelsea when Brighton face the Blues in Philadelphia on Saturday.