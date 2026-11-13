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Khaled Mahmoud

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi named Premier League Manager of the Month for October after sparking remarkable Spurs turnaround out of relegation zone

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Roberto De Zerbi has been officially recognised for his transformative impact at Tottenham Hotspur, picking up the Premier League Manager of the Month award for October. The Italian tactician oversaw a significant rise in form that has dragged the north London club away from the foot of the table.

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October success fuels Tottenham resurgence

The Premier League has confirmed that De Zerbi is the Manager of the Month for October 2026. Throughout October, De Zerbi guided his side to three victories and one draw, a sequence of results that catapulted the club out of the relegation zone.

This achievement marks a historic moment for the club's coaching staff. The Italian becomes the first Tottenham manager to secure this specific individual accolade since Ange Postecoglou, who famously won the award in three consecutive months between August and October 2023 during his debut season in the Premier League.

De Zerbi credits collective effort

Spurs' unbeaten October surge began with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United before impressive victories over Coventry (3-1), Chelsea (2-0) and Crystal Palace (2-0) propelled them up the table. Speaking to the official Tottenham Hotspur website, De Zerbi was quick to deflect the praise towards his squad and the backroom staff.

'I feel good, I am happy. I want to say thanks to my players, to my club because it is not my credit but you know when you are a coach you work with many, many people and it's right to say thank you for everybody,' De Zerbi told the club's official media channels.

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From relegation battle to mid-table surge

Such recognition would have seemed far-fetched following a dismal start to the campaign that saw Spurs fail to win any of their opening six matches, scraping just three draws alongside three defeats. However, October's impressive turnaround lifted the north London side out of danger and up into 11th place on 12 points.

'The first five games in this season were not good enough and from Manchester United game we changed things - we changed behaviour, we changed quality of the play, we changed the quality of performance of the players and for this reaction I am very proud,' the Italian manager added during his acceptance speech.

Bouncing back after the international break

However, Spurs' momentum hit a speed bump at the start of November with a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at Leeds United. De Zerbi will now look to steer his side back to winning ways following the current international break, with the north Londoners returning to action by hosting Ipswich Town on November 21 before making the trip to face Sunderland on November 29.

Written byKhaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

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