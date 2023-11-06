Is Robert Lewandowski finally heading to MLS? The race is on as clubs line up winter bids to sign striker from Barcelona

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to MLS in 2024.

Lewandowski linked to MLS

Striker would be winter transfer

Current contract goes through 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? Per TUDNUSA, the 35-year-old Polish striker is among the wishlist of 'many' MLS sides who are in need of a Designated Player striker this offseason.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski, despite his age, would warrant a DP contract from any MLS side, immediately making him one of the highest earners in the league. His deal with Barcelona lasts until June 2026, so any club would have to pay a substantial fee for the Polish striker's services.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a September interview with AS, Lewandowski spoke on how he thought he would end up in MLS one day: “Before the coronavirus pandemic”, he said, “the idea of MLS was firmly in my mind. But somehow I changed my mind afterwards. After the chapter at Barcelona, that’s difficult to imagine.”

WHAT NEXT FORLEWANDOWSKI? Barcelona return to action on Tuesday in their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.