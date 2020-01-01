Who are the richest Premier League owners in 2020?

Goal takes a look at the deep-pocketed investors who run some of England's biggest clubs

Elite-level football is an attractive investment prospect for billionaires across the world thanks to the associated prestige and potential for lucrative returns.

The Premier League is the wealthiest national league in world football and a number of its clubs are owned by billionaire businessmen from , , the United States and the Middle East.

Here are the richest Premier League club owners...

Sheikh Mansour | Man City | $20bn

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour ushered in a golden era when he took over the club in 2008, pumping millions into the project in pursuit of Premier League glory.

The Emirati's wealth has been amassed through the oil industry, but he has spread his wealth around a number of different investments.

Roman Abramovich | Chelsea | $11.3bn

Before Sheikh Mansour at Man City, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich built an empire at Chelsea using his vast wealth, which was accrued chiefly through oil and steel manufacturing.

Abramovich's investment in the Blues began in 2003 and helped to bring Premier League and trophies to the London club.

Stan Kroenke | Arsenal | $10bn

American billionaire Stan Kroenke owns and operates Arsenal through his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment company.

Gunners fans are not particularly enamoured with Kroenke, though, who is accused by some of 'absentee ownership'.

The American also owns side , the Los Angeles Rams in NFL, the Denver Nuggets in the NBA and the Colorado Avalanche in NHL.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha & family | Leicester City | $6bn

CEO of King Power Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is the owner of Premier League club Leicester City, having taken over from his father Vichai, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

King Power is a Thai business which deals in the Duty Free sector.

Joe Lewis & Daniel Levy | Tottenham | $6bn

North London club Tottenham are owned by British businessmen Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy.

Lewis is the head of ENIC International and the Tavistock Group, which has a diverse investment portfolio, ranging from oil, gas and energy to agriculture and logistics. Levy, meanwhile, is part-owner of ENIC International and has been involved with various football investments.

Nassef Sawiris | Aston Villa | $5.8bn

Egyptian businessman Nassef Sawiris made his fortune in the construction industry and is one of the richest Africans in the world, according to Forbes.

Sawiris became involved in the running of Aston Villa in 2018, taking over from Tony Xia.

Guo Guanchang | Wolves | $5.6bn

Wolves are owned by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, the head of which, Guo Guanchang, boasts a net worth of nearly $6 billion (£5bn). Fosun International works in a number of different sectors, including pharmaceutical and research areas.

Wolves have had significant investment under Fosun International which has helped them to earn promotion to the Premier League and challenge for qualification to the Champions League.

Glazer family | Manchester United | $5bn

The Glazer family took control of Manchester United in 2005, prompting an acrimonious split within the Red Devils fanbase, the tremors of which are still felt today.

Their business portfolio is extensive, including healthcare ventures, property and banking interests, among other things.

Joshua Harris | Crystal Palace | $4.3bn

A private equity investor who has worked with the Trump administration, Joshua Harris is part-owner of Crystal Palace, along with Steve Parish and David S. Blitzer.

As well as Palace, Harris also has controlling interests in NHL team the New Jersey Devils and NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mike Ashley | | $2.8bn

One of the most controversial owners of a Premier League club in recent years, Mike Ashley is the man whose hands are on the fortunes of Newcastle United.

Ashley is a retail magnate, running the sportswear chain Sports Direct, but his relationship with Magpies supporters means that he may not be the owner for much longer, with a Saudi takeover on the cards.

John W. Henry & Thomas C. Werner (FSG) | Liverpool | $2.7bn

American billionaire John W. Henry is the principal owner of Liverpool alongside TV producer and businessman Tom Werner. The pair, who run Fenway Sports Group (FSG), also own the Boston Red Sox.

Henry and Werner took over Liverpool in 2010 and have gradually brought the club back to the summit of English and European football, securing a Champions League title in 2019.

Farhad Moshiri | | $2.4bn

British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri is the chief owner of Everton, having acquired a controlling stake in the club in 2016.

He made his money in the steel and energy industry and previously owned a stake in Arsenal.

