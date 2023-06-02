Richarlison responds to being mocked over shocking season with ‘World Cup goals’ dig aimed towards Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio

Richarlison has responded to Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson after they mocked his celebrations by asking how many World Cup goals they have scored.

Wilson and Antonio mocked Brazilian

Richarlison has replied on TikTok

Spurs star scored three goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Antonio and Wilson mocked Richarlison after Tottenham were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool at Anfield this season. The Brazilian scored a last-minute equaliser and removed his shirt in celebration, but his side conceded almost immediately after a Lucas Moura mistake. Wilson and Antonio, who play for Newcastle and West Ham respectively, joked about the striker taking his shirt off, having seen three of his four Premier League goals this season ruled out because he was offside.

Wilson and Antonio both joked that he is "close to a suspension" as players are booked for taking their shirts off, but Richarlison has now hit back. The Brazilian wrote in a comment on TikTok: "How many goals do both have [at] the World Cup?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison has been one of the most disappointing signings of the season, having arrived from Everton for £60m (€69.3m/$75m) and only scored one Premier League goal, against the Reds. He was even forced to deny claims he would leave Spurs if sacked manager Antonio Conte remained. However, he enjoyed a fruitful World Cup in Qatar, scoring three times, including a brilliant bicycle kick which won Goal of the Tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? He is likely to be involved when Brazil play two friendlies this month against Guinea and Senegal.