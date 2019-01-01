Rice earns first England call-up for Euro 2020 qualifiers

The Three Lions have named their squad for their upcoming clashes with Czech Republic and Montenegro at the end of March

Gareth Southgate has named Declan Rice in his squad for 's upcoming qualifiers against and Montenegro.

Rice only recently switched his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland , with FIFA officially granting the transfer in nationality on March 5.

However, after a string of impressive performances for club side West Ham he has earned his spot in England's squad for the upcoming games.

The 20-year-old played three times for Ireland, but all three appearances were in friendly matches meaning he is still eligible to play for the Three Lions.

He joins the likes of Tom Heaton, Callum Wilson and Jadon Sancho in a young England squad who will be looking to kickstart the nation's European Championships qualifying campaign in winning style.

Sancho keeps his place in the squad after a series of impressive performances in the for .

The 18-year-old winger has racked up nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season for Lucien Favre's side.

Elsewhere, Jordan Pickford keeps his place in the squad despite some question marks over his recent form for club side for .

He is joined by fellow goalkeepers Jack Butland and Heaton, who earns a recall having been in impressive form for in 2019.

There is no place, however, for midfielder James Ward-Prowse despite being tipped for a call-up in the wake of scoring six goals since the turn of the year for the Saints.

Jesse Lingard, Harry Winks and Joe Gomez are all missing due to injury issues.

Southgate's side host Czech Republic on March 22, before an away tie against Montenegro on March 25.

These two games are the last fixtures before this summer's finals in , where Southgate's men will face the in the semi-finals on June 6.

If victorious, they will advance to the final to take on either Portugal or on June 9.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.