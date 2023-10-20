Revealed: Jude Bellingham's incredibly English favourite meal that could be behind electric Real Madrid start

Jude Bellingham's secret behind electric Real Madrid start could be his incredibly English favourite meal.

Bellingham moved to Madrid in the summer

Has exploded since his arrival at the Bernabeu

Baked beans and eggs could be the recipe for his success

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international moved to the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported fee of €103 million (£88m/$110m) from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Since he joined his new teammates Bellingham has been firing on all cylinders scoring 10 goals in an equal number of matches and also set up three times. He was the recipient of the second straight Player of the Month award for his incredible form in the attacking third and is already the blue-eyed boy of the Blancos faithful.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Behind his meteoric rise lies discipline and a strict diet. According to The Athletic, Bellingham was first stationed at the Eurostars Madrid Tower hotel before he moved into a plush luxury residence along with his parents. His diet is carefully tailored according to his needs but he is given leeway on some days to have his favourite baked beans and eggs, which is a typical English meal.

However, he does occasionally go out on dinners with Vinicius Jr or Eder Militao and a few other players who are close to him. In fact, it is reported that his first such day out was with Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler at the popular De Maria restaurant.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will be back in action when Real Madrid take on Sevilla on Saturday in a La Liga encounter.