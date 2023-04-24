Revealed: How Lionel Messi could affect Man Utd’s spending as PSG star looks set to leave this summer

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could be set to battle it out for some of Europe's hottest strikers this summer if Lionel Messi leaves PSG.

Messi expected to leave PSG

French champions want to sign an attacker

Will rival Man Utd for top targets

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi is expected to depart PSG in the summer after his contract expires and his exit could affect United's transfer plans. The Red Devils wants to bring in a new striker but may face competition from PSG for their top targets if Messi leaves, according to RMC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are willing to let Messi and Neymar leave, which will free up space financially to bring in a new attacker. The Ligue 1 champions are keen on Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Tottenham's Harry Kane and France striker Randal Kolo Muani. All three players are also on Erik ten Hag's wishlist at Old Trafford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Osimhen will be in demand this summer after a prolific season with Napoli, but the striker has hinted he could stay with the Serie A champions elect. Meanwhile, Manchester United have already initiated talks with Kane over a summer move, with the captain unlikely to stay at Spurs beyond the current season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will come up against Kane next in the Premier League. The two teams meet at the Tottenham Hotspure Stadium on Thursday.