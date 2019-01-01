Revealed: How Kylian Mbappe's salary exploded 1400% at PSG

The France international has been a revelation since becoming a regular in the Monaco team in 2016 aged only 17

Kylian Mbappe’s salary exploded by an astronomical 1400 per cent when he signed for Paris Saint Germain from , according to a new biography of the player.

The 20-year-old signed for PSG from then-champions Monaco in 2017, initially on a season-long loan that became permanent the following summer.

Mbappe’s salary grew to €20.7 million (£17.6m/$23.2m) per year at PSG, with an estimated premium of €1.4m for the 2018-19 season.

In 2019-20, “a further increase is expected, bringing his gross monthly salary to €1.6m” according to Phénomène, as reported by Le Journal du Dimanche ahead of the book's publication.

After tax, Mbappe is taking home €9.3m (£7.9m/$10.4m), making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, a stat made even more remarkable by the fact that he is only just out of his teens.

The World Cup winner's contract ensures that if the French tax bracket is changed, his earnings will not fall.

Like many modern footballers at top clubs, Mbappe's enormous pay packet depends on fulfilling media and commercial obligations for PSG.

A recent estimate by FinApp suggests that he is worth around €71m (£60m/$80m).

However, that figure is liable to spiral in the months and years ahead due to more lucrative contracts offered by PSG or elsewhere.

How did Mbappe become one of football's best-paid stars?

Mbappe's profile skyrocketed after he became a regular in Monaco’s team in 2016 as a 17-year-old.

He starred as the team pulled off a shock title success in 2017, scoring 26 goals in 44 games in all competitions, including a clutch of eye-catching performances as Monaco went on a run to the semi-final.

His first major starring performance outside of came when he scored twice and won a penalty in the team from the principality club’s victory over in the quarter-final.

He cemented his reputation the following season as PSG won back their Ligue 1 title with a record margin of victory.

But it was at the 2018 World Cup where Mbappe secured his place in history before the age of 20, scoring for France as they defeated 4-2 in the Moscow final to land their second world title.

He has scored 12 goals in 30 games for the national team since making his debut as a 17 year-old in 2017, registering his first strike in World Cup qualifying win against the later that year.