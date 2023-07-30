Revealed: How Erik ten Hag stopped Marcus Rashford leaving Man Utd as star forward considered transfer amid PSG links

Marcus Rashford has revealed that he was considering leaving Manchester United prior to Erik ten Hag’s appointment as manager.

Tough season endured in 2021-22

Dutch coach helped to rekindle spark

Signed new five-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign, with the target found on just five occasions as he also lost his place in the Three Lions squad. A spark was required from somewhere, and United made a change in the dugout last summer as former Ajax boss Ten Hag was drafted in. He helped to light a fire under Rashford, as the 25-year-old posted a personal-best goal return of 30 efforts and helped to deliver long-awaited trophy glory in the Carabao Cup. Rashford is now happy again, with a new contract under his belt, and credits his Dutch coach with that turnaround.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed during United’s pre-season tour of America as to whether he had given any thought to walking away from his boyhood club when times were hard – amid talk of French giants Paris Saint-Germain showing interest - Rashford said: “Before the manager came maybe a little bit. But it's football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me, the timing worked out.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford, who has signed fresh terms through to 2028, added on how Ten Hag has changed things for the better at Old Trafford: “Freedom - we were just a little bit rigid in the past, sometimes you're not enjoying your football and that was the case with me. I wasn't enjoying my football as much as I should be, as much I was used to enjoying it. Because of that it influenced my performance and ultimately that's how I am as a person; if I'm not happy then it's difficult for me to play my best football.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United academy graduate Rashford has figured for the Red Devils during their summer trip to the States and is looking to ensure that he arrives at the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season – when Wolves will pay a visit to Old Trafford – in the best possible condition.