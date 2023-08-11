Revealed: The £5000 gift Kevin De Bruyne bought every Man City player following treble win

To celebrate the team's historic treble-winning season, Kevin De Bruyne gave his Manchester City team-mates personalised platinum iPhones.

De Bruyne gifts treble winners

Gifts customized platinum iPhone 14s

Presented in special event

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian superstar distributed 26 specially-designed phones, each worth £5,000, ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. De Bruyne unveiled the extravagant gifts, which were created by world-renowned bespoke mobile designers iDesign Gold, during a surprise event on Thursday. The midfielder organised the gifts for all of the players, as well as Pep Guardiola and club owner Sheikh Mansour, to receive an iPhone 14 with their name and club logo etched on the case.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Belgian international said: “I’ve been working with IDG for a few years and I really admire their limited edition phones, they’re like pieces of art.”

THE GOSSIP: De Bruyne left the pitch injured during City's Premier League opener against Burnley at Turf Moor after the Belgian made a surprise start having only played a total of 27 minutes during pre-season. The Belgian seemed to suffer a flare up of his previous hamstring injury and was replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? After his kind gift, De Bruyne was forced off during his side's Premier League victory over Burnley on Friday. Fortunately for the Belgian, the injury does not seem too bad.