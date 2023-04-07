Revealed: Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return instigated SIX WEEKS before Graham Potter sacking

Chelsea first considered bringing Frank Lampard back to the club after the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham at the end of February.

Lampard back at Chelsea as caretaker boss

Return first considered in February

Spurs defeat beginning of the end for Potter

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard has made a stunning return to Chelsea, taking over as interim boss until the end of the season, after the club sacked Graham Potter. The Blues called time on Potter's tenure after just 31 games in charge and raised eyebrows by appointing Lampard. Yet the possibility of bringing the club legend back was first raised in February after Chelsea suffered a miserable 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were eager for Potter to be a success, which was why he lasted another six weeks, but the "abject" nature of the Blues' display at Tottenham led Todd Boehly and Co. to start thinking about alternatives. The possibility of a caretaker manager began to gain weight, as there was no obvious candidate to replace Potter available at the time, and also because it was an option the club had used in the past with Avram Grant, Guus Hiddink and Roberto Di Matteo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lampard has admitted it was an "easy decision" to return to Chelsea as he prepares to take charge of the Blues for a second time. The former midfielder's first stint as Blues boss ended in January 2021 after 18 months in charge and with the team languishing down in ninth place in the table.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have only won one game against the Premier League's current top 10 this season (P14 W1 D6 L7 F7 A16), failing to score in their last five such games. Only Southampton, who are bottom of the league, have won fewer games against the current top 10 (0).

WHAT NEXT? Lampard will take charge of Chelsea for the first time since taking over from Potter at Molineux on Saturday against Wolves in the Premier League.