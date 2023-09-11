Revealed: Fiorentina inserted 'secret' transfer clause into Sofyan Amrabat's contract ahead of Man Utd loan move

Fiorentina inserted a clause into Sofyan Amrabat's contract ahead of his loan move to Manchester United.

  • Amrabat joined United on loan
  • Moved from Fiorentina
  • Clause now included in his deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Per The Daily Mirror, Fiorentina have inserted a clause that means Amrabat's contract will automatically extend by one year if United opt against buying the midfielder at the end of his loan. The two clubs have agreed a purchase option within the deal but, crucially, it is not an obligation, meaning United are not compelled to buy the Morocco international next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat has made over 100 appearances for the Serie A club and could well return to Italy once his spell at Old Trafford is over. He is also a Morocco international with 49 caps.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Amrabat (C)Getty Images

20230903 Erik ten Hag(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United return to Premier League action against Brighton this weekend, but Amrabat remains out after picking up an injury in training.

