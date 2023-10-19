Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking 'leftover McDonald's' diet that saw him scramble for uneaten hamburgers

Cristiano Ronaldo used to eat the unwanted scraps from McDonald's when he was a youth footballer with Sporting CP, according to a former team-mate.

Ronaldo's shocking diet revealed

Al-Nassr star used to eat leftover burgers

'He was always upset when he lost'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo and fellow Sporting trainee Fabio Paim used to go to the fast food chain at the end of every night and pick up the unsold hamburgers, a shocking illustration of how poor the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was when he was growing up.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When we used to play in Sporting and lived in the academy, we lived in the stadium. At night we used to go McDonald's to pick up the burgers that no one wanted anymore so they weren't good to sell," Paim told The Sun. "We were there every night for the burgers."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo went on to become one of the best players in the world and earns a reported £177 million per year with Al-Nassr, Paim squandered his talent and had a journeyman career, retiring in 2021 in Poland.

Article continues below

"We could enjoy being kids. But I always remember Ronaldo as a hard worker, really committed and someone who wanted to be the best," Paim added. "He has always been like that, upset when he lost. That effort has taken him to where he is now. Even today, he doesn't need to play but wants to be the best. He’s won everything that he could, there is nothing left. But it is a result of that effort when we were kids."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FO RONALDO? After scoring four goals to help fire Portugal to Euro 2024 qualification, Ronaldo returns to action with Al-Nassr against Damac on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League.