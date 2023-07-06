Reunion on the cards? Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay wanted at Roma by Jose Mourinho

Scott McTominay has reportedly become a transfer target for Roma, with Jose Mourinho keen on a reunion with the Manchester United midfielder.

Made breakthrough under Portuguese coach

Competition for places at Old Trafford

Serie A side looking to reinforce engine room

WHAT HAPPENED? The Scotland international enjoyed a senior breakthrough at Old Trafford under the demanding Portuguese coach, as he became a regular in the Red Devils’ plans. He took in 39 appearances for United last season, but may be deemed surplus to requirements.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have snapped up Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million ($76m) and continue to be linked with other midfielders. That could force McTominay towards the exits, with the 26-year-old having two years left to run on his contract in Manchester.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the versatile United academy graduate is one of several options that Roma are considering. The Serie A outfit are also being linked with Paris Saint-Germain star Renato Sanches and former Old Trafford loanee Marcel Sabitzer of Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? McTominay is up to 209 appearances for United in total, with a Carabao Cup winners’ medal claimed in 2022-23, and has earned 41 caps for Scotland.