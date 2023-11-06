'I want to return to Barcelona' - Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo targets Camp Nou move but admits ex-club are 'not interested'

Alejandro Grimaldo says he would love to return to Barcelona but also claimed that the Catalan giants have not shown concrete interest in him.

Grimaldo wants to return to Barca

Club never showed interest in the player

Full-back enjoying purple patch in Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? Grimaldo graduated from La Masia in 2012 and spent the next three and a half years with the Barcelona reserves before making a move to Benfica in December 2015. In the summer of 2023, he left the Portuguese giants to join Bayer Leverkusen.

While the 28-year-old is enjoying life in Germany having been involved in 12 goal contributions in 15 appearances thus far, he says he would love to go back to Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Jijantes, Grimaldo said: "I have always said that Barca is a club to which I could return... that is, I would like to return because it is Barca. In the end, I grew up there as a player and I was very happy to have been in their quarry.

"But the truth is that Barca did not show interest in me. There were conversations, but they never showed interest beyond a conversation between the agent and the club. They stayed focused on the two full-backs they already had and did not evaluate other options. In the end, we knew that there was a permanent full-back in my position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Catalan giants were linked with a move for their former player last year but it was later revealed that the club were not considering signing a full-back as they are content with the performances of Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso on the left side.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.