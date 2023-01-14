Rennes vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rennes against PSG in Ligue 1 in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to pull further ahead at the Ligue 1 summit as they travel to Roazhon Park to take on Rennes on Sunday.

Lionel Messi was back on the scoresheet at the French champions recorded a 2-0 win over Angers, while Rennes' Champions League hopes suffered a fresh blow as they were down to nine men in a 2-1 defeat against Clermont Foot in the mid-week games.

The Messi-Neymar-Kylian Mbappe combination could be in action for the first time since the 2022 World Cup.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Rennes vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Rennes vs PSG Date: January 15, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 16) Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes

How to watch Rennes vs PSG on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS (English-language), beIN SPORTS en Español (Spanish-language), Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

BT Sport 3 will showcase Rennes vs PSG on TV in the United Kingdon (UK), with streaming via BT TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports, Sling Latino UK BT Sport 3 BT TV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD JioCinema

Rennes team news & squad

Rennes had two sending offs in the Clermont loss, so Benjamin Bourigeaud and Warmed Omari are suspended for this game, with Lovro Majer set to replace the former and Christopher Wooh more likely than Joe Rodon to step in for Omari.

The hosts will also miss their top scorer in Martin Terrier for the rest of the season with an ACL rupture, which throws an opening for Arnaud Kalimuendo to prove a point against his former club

And with Xeka and Baptiste Santamaria out due to ankle issues, Lesley Ugochukwu and Flavien Tait are expected to start in midfield.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; Traore, Wooh, Theate, Truffert; Majer, Ugochukwu, Tait; Doku, Kalimuendo, Gouiri

Position Players Goalkeepers Alemdar, Gomis, Mandanda, Salin Defenders Damergy, Theate, Rodon, Wooh, Belocian, Truffert, Meling, Traore, Assignon, G. Doue Midfielders Ugochukwu, Francoise, Tait, Majer, D. Doue, Sulemana, Doku Forwards Gouiri, Kalimeundo

PSG team news & squad

Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi are back from their holiday in New York as the former could join Neymar and Messi in the front three as Hugo Ekitike - despite scoring four goals in five games - would have to make way for the Frenchman.

Renato Sanches is also likely to return to the squad, but Marco Verratti is still a doubt after missing the Angers game due to a thigh injury, while Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) and Nuno Mendes (thigh problem) are sure to miss out.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar