Reiss Nelson signs new four-year contract at Arsenal

Reiss Nelson has signed a new contract at Arsenal, the club have confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nelson has committed his future to the Gunners by signing a long-term deal after making an impact as the club finished second in the Premier League table. The winger did not make a Premier League start in 2022-23 but he scored three goals, including a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has been with Arsenal since the age of eight, and has previously played for both Hoffenheim and Feyenoord on loan. He will now hope to force his way into Mikel Arteta's first-team amid their summer spending spree; the club are closing in on the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber from West Ham and Ajax respectively.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Manager Arteta told the club's website: “Reiss is a player I have admired since the first day I was here. He has tremendous ability and is such an exciting offensive talent. Reiss knows how important he is to our squad with the quality he has.

"It’s great that Reiss has committed his future to us - he knows this club so well, he grew up here and we look forward to enjoying many more good moments with him.”

WHAT NEXT? Nelson is likely to be heavily involved as Arsenal kick off their pre-season preparations.