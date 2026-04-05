Refereeing expert drops a bombshell: Al-Hilal were denied a penalty against Al-Taawoun

Referee advisor Mohamed Foda dropped a bombshell regarding the refereeing controversy in the Al-Hilal v Al-Taawoun match, which took place yesterday, Saturday, in Round 27 of the Roshen Professional League, after revealing his decisive opinion on whether ‘The Leader’ deserved a penalty during the match.

With this result, Al-Hilal dropped another two points in the title race, taking their tally to 65 points in second place, level with third-placed Al-Ahli Jeddah, and five points behind Al-Nassr.

Fouda said in comments on the programme “Action with Walid”: “Al-Hilal deserved a penalty in the 78th minute of the second half, following a clear foul on the Brazilian Marcos Leonardo.”

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He added: “The referee turned a blind eye to the incident and was not consulted by the VAR, even though the Al-Taawoun defender brought down Leonardo, as his right foot was not in a natural position.”

It is worth noting that the Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun match saw several controversial refereeing decisions amid the fierce battle for the league title.